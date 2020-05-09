Visakhapatnam gas leak incident: Ex-Andhra CM Naidu writes to PM Modi, requests for scientific probe

Days after the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested the Centre to form a panel of scientific experts to probe the incident which left atleast 11 dead and more than a 1000 affected.

Naidu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to constitute a 'Scientific Experts` Committee' to investigate the gas leak incident and the circumstances that led to the release of toxic vapours/gases.

The letter states: "The company claims that the gas leaked out was Styrene, however, there were conflicting reports of other toxic gases being present there, it needs to be investigated to understand the enduring health impacts."

The TDP chief urged that national and international health experts be brought in to check for a thorough assessment of the affected so that appropriate measures are taken and a suitable compensation is handed out.

On Thursday, a gas leak from the plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh was reported.

Within hours of the matter being reported, PM Modi had called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials at his residence to hold discussions over the incident with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.

Meanwhile, taking note of the matter, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notices to LG Polymers, Union Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others. It also directed the company to deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore as compensation for the damages.