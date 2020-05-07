Visakhapatnam gas leak: NGT approached to order high-level probe into incident

New Delhi: The Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation (CWEL) Foundation on Thursday (May 7) approached National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking constitution of a high-level committee comprising judges and officers, not below the rank of joint secretary to probe Vizag gas leak incident, and direct Andhra Pradesh to ensure protection and security of the residents of the surrounding area.

Founder of the foundation, Bhanu Bansel, has approached the NGT and requested its Registrar General to treat his application on an urgent basis.

In its application, CWEL Foundation has stated that the gas leakage has resulted in the following disaster:

a. People in the surrounding area stated to be facing breathing issues.

b. Residents fell unconscious after developing breathing complications.

c. Due to Fog and allergies that developed in the area, residents are facing breathing issues.

d. Several people in a rush to escape from the mishap fell along the road.

e. Children are the worst affected due to Chemical Gas leakage.

f. Around 82 people have fallen ill and around 5 districts are the worst hit, say reports.

g. Crops too have damaged due to the impact of gases.

h. Several strays which were tied have also died.

"From the above, it is clear that state pollution control board, as well as the industrial company, has failed to act in accordance with the law and the said willful negligence has resulted into deaths of residents," says the foundation.

The Foundation has requested the formation of an independent high-level committee headed by Retd Justice, officials not below the rank of joint secretary level and senior-most scientist to inquire into the shortcoming and to provide its report to NGT in a time-bound manner.

It has also requested for a direction by NGT to the state government to take steps for protection, safety, and security of residents of the surrounding area.