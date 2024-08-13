Visakhapatnam: Massive Fire Engulfs Amusement Park | Watch Video
A massive fire swept through the 'Dino Park' amusement center on RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in extensive damage.
Trending Photos
A massive fire engulfed the 'Dino Park' amusement center on RK Beach Road in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, causing extensive damage. The blaze, which broke out late in the evening, completely gutted the amusement center and its adjoining restaurant.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the fire had already consumed much of the structure. No casualties have been reported so far.
A massive #fire broke out at 'Dino Park' amusement center on #RKBeach road in #Visakhapatnam.
The restaurant totally gutted in #Flames.
Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the fire. Suspects short circuit causes #FireAccident#DinoPark #FireSafety #Vizag #DinoParkFire pic.twitter.com/Sic6dCbVWV — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 13, 2024
Live Tv