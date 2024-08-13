Advertisement
VISHAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam: Massive Fire Engulfs Amusement Park | Watch Video

A massive fire swept through the 'Dino Park' amusement center on RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in extensive damage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Visakhapatnam: Massive Fire Engulfs Amusement Park | Watch Video

A massive fire engulfed the 'Dino Park' amusement center on RK Beach Road in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, causing extensive damage. The blaze, which broke out late in the evening, completely gutted the amusement center and its adjoining restaurant. 

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the fire had already consumed much of the structure. No casualties have been reported so far. 

