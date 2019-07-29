Visiting hours of 10 historical monuments across India extended

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday announced that visiting hours of 10 historical monuments under the care of Archaeological Survey of India will be extended for tourists.

The monuments are Rajarani Temple Complex in Bhubaneswar, Dulhadeo Temple (Khajurao) in MP's Chattarpur, Sheikh Chilli Tomb in Kurukshetra, Delhi's Safdarjung Tomb and Humayun's Tomb, Group of Monuments at Pattadakkal in Karnataka's Bhagalkot, Gol Gumbaz in Vijaypura, Group of Temples in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, Varanasi's Man Mahal and Rani-ki-Vav in Gujarat's Patan.

These monuments will now be open for tourists from sunrise to 9 in the evening.

Historical monuments in India are a major tourist attraction and extending the visiting hours could result in an increase in footfall. This could, in turn, also result in higher revenue generation as entrance fees are charged at most of these monuments under the care of ASI.

ASI is responsible for archaeological research and for the maintenance of thousands of historical monuments in the country. In the near future, visiting hours of many more of these monuments could also be extended.