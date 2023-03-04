topStoriesenglish2579781
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Vivek Agnihotri Slams Comedian For Joking About Covid Second Wave In Viral Video

The video has sparked outrage across Twitter as netizens criticised the comedian for joking about a sensitive topic such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
  • Vivek Agnihotri slammed comedian Daniel Fernandes for his 'insensitive' jokes on the pandemic
  • A clip of Fernandez's comedy piece on the second wave of Covid-19 has been going viral
  • The video has sparked outrage across Twitter

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri, director of 'The Kashmir Files', recently slammed comedian Daniel Fernandes for his 'insensitive' jokes on the pandemic along with several other netizens who felt the jokes were not in good taste. A clip of Indian comic Daniel Fernandez's comedy piece on the second wave of Covid-19 has been going viral on Twitter. In the video, Fernandez joked about how he would receive messages from people asking for help to arrange hospital beds and oxygen cylinders and how he only helped them if they did not vote for 'chai' - a reference to the Modi government. 

Agnihotri castigated the comedian and said, "Just an example of how sold media and agents of pharma lobbies tried to brainwash people and discredit India’s great achievement of making Bharat ki apni vaccine."

In the video, Fernandez said, "I remember at the peak of the second wave, if you are on social media, Instagram for instance, it was very scary. Instagram looked like a hospital ward. Every Instagram story was a cry for help. And anyone who had any amount of following on social media, they were getting a lot of messages in their DMs, asking for help…I got these messages too. But, I also have an obligation to my own followers. I can’t blindly share anything that comes to my inbox. I have to verify the information." 

He then said he would block the person asking for help if they had voted for 'chai'. 

The video has sparked outrage across Twitter as netizens criticised the comedian for joking about a sensitive topic and a harrowing time for the country where many lost a loved one. One netizen wrote, "I don't know Sir. I admire you a lot & the comedian Daniel Fernandes a lot as well. I lost my father & yet I find the whole episode not offensive. Rather, it was the chai supporters who were offensive to me during my loss. I was told that it was our mistake & not the govt's."

While another said, "Thankfully, this guy is neither a doctor nor a hospital administrator., or even a good standup. The only thing he is, is a sorry excuse of a human who thinks it’s fun to get to decide eligibility of medical care based on whom the patient voted for."

Vivek AgnihotriCOVID-19PandemicDaniel Fernandes

