VK Creative Learning: A Reliable E-Learning Development Company For Creating Top-Notch Digital Solutions

In the current times, eLearning has become quite popular as it has been adopted by most companies, schools, and universities! In other words, eLearning platforms have become the talk of the town, as the medium is one of the best go-to solutions for knowledge dissemination.

However, of late, certain new sets of challenges have arrived owing to its vast popularization. Elaborately put, since many eLearning courses have been flooded into the market, not all are able to meet the required mark in terms of quality.

So the virtual platform has become a double-edged sword -- it is perfect for learners with multiple features but if done in a hasty manner, it can be a headache for knowledge seekers. In fact, ignoring the necessary eLearning developer's standards can lead to a bitter user experience, affect the engagement factor, and considerably impact knowledge retention. This is the reason why eLearning development companies like VK Creative Learning (VKCL) methodically design eLearning courseware taking eLearning standards into consideration.

In fact, VK Creative Learning (VKCL) is a one-stop solution for all your eLearning, content development, and multimedia generation needs for academic (schools, colleges, and universities), healthcare, pharmaceutical, mechanical, chemical, engineering, marketing, and many other sectors and industries.

The Need for eLearning Standards

eLearning development companies like VKCL always plan how to take care of the multiple issues pertaining to eLearning development. But why is it necessary – this is because neglecting them can bring up many issues over a period of time. In fact, not following these guidelines may be like sailing a ship through uncharted waters without any concrete directions to navigate.

Thus being acquainted with the fact, reputed and experienced eLearning content development companies such as VKCL follow all essential directives while developing eLearning courseware.

Importantly, what distinguishes VKCL from the rest of the companies is that it has more than 15 years of experience and it has worked on different eLearning standards with 100 successful projects.

Also, it has generated 200 to 300 hours of digital content so far and its commitment extends beyond the present -- anticipating tripling its content output soon.

Also, it has more than 100 clients worldwide as it follows a systematic procedure to create eLearning solutions as per the client's needs and helps to optimize the existing content (be it PDF, static dull images, PowerPoint presentations, or even text) into a multimedia format. The enhancement of the current content is also done with the addition of fresh information.

The best aspect is that VKCL has become one of the best reliable content development companies as it creates high-end eLearning platforms understanding the budget needs with its in-house team, located in different cities. Its customization capabilities and loyalty factor also make it a preferred vendor among top-notch entities (academic institutions and firms) who prefer eLearning courseware for teaching or training purposes.

Additionally, when different features are taken care of by VKCL, the virtual solution has an interface that is captivating and user-friendly along with engaging content -- aspects that learners highly yearn for. Plus, the notable characteristic of all will be that the subject matter may not be that difficult to absorb and will stick to the minds of the readers.

This measure when incorporated diligently (eLearning standards adherence) would help to provide eLearning development services (mentioned hereunder) and build high-quality and impactful virtual learning solutions such as:



1. Corporate eLearning solutions

2. Custom eLearning Solution

3. VR / AR eLearning Solutions

4. K12 eLearning solutions

5. Mobile eLearning Solutions

6. Game-Based eLearning Solutions

7. Rapid Authoring Solutions

8. Localization & Conversion Content

9. Safety 3D Animated courseware

10. 3D Character Videos Animation

11. 3D Modeling Explainer Videos

12. 2D Video Explainer Animation

13. 2D Motion Graphics Animation Videos

14. Animated Infographic Videos Explainer

15. Animated Video Resume

16. eLearning Mobile App Development

For different Industries, VKCL can develop the following eLearning courses:

1. eLearning For Education

2. Healthcare eLearning Solutions

3. Hospitality eLearning Solution

4. Automobile Solution eLearning

5. Telecom Solution eLearning

6. Pharma Industry eLearning

7. eLearning for the Banking Sector

8. eLearning for Retail Industry

9. Animation In Sales Training Video

10. Courses in Cybersecurity

11. Data Analytics Courses

Considering the beneficial factors, in the subsequent section, we'll dive deeper into what exactly eLearning standards are and importantly, their utilization to circumvent the varied learners' challenges.

What are eLearning Developer Standards: An Overview

eLearning Standards can be regarded as the blueprint for developing the eLearning platform and content by a majority of eLearning content development companies in India. In other words, they serve as the guidelines that have to be adhered to while creating the virtual courseware to ensure that the course turns out to be precisely the way your clients want and that the quality is not compromised in any aspect.

A simple explanation to understand the same would be a building contractor would follow a set of rules to ensure that construction activities are robust and have a strong foundation.

In the same way, eLearning content development companies have to closely follow all the essential standards to make sure that courses meet the necessary needs of the learners. But what are these eLearning standards and what factors decide them -- hereunder are they explained.

The Three Pillars of eLearning Standards To Create an Impactful eLearning Program

There are three main types of eLearning standards and they are, namely: instructional design standards, technical standards, and usability standards, and now let's break them down:

Instructional Design Standards: These are the guidelines that lay emphasis on the understanding aspects of eLearning and these are defining proper learning objectives (having clarity) and creating assessments (useful, practical, and effective). When they are adhered to, courses have a sound pedagogical approach and are in sync with the best practices in regard to learning theories.

For example, when Bloom's Taxonomy is incorporated as a framework while creating K12 eLearning courses, then we can target different levels of cognitive skills.

Technical Standards: These can be viewed as the nuts and bolts when building eLearning courseware; examples include accessibility and SCORM compliance. Such compliance with the technical eLearning standards (Learning Content Management System) ensures that not only normal people but also individuals with disabilities can access the learning materials and progress without any hassles.

Importantly, they ensure that courses can be accessed by learners with disabilities and can be seamlessly integrated into learning management systems.

Similarly, when the best web content standards are followed such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG -- highly recommended) by eLearning content development companies in India, they help learners to understand your web layout for eLearning courses; access content without any issues, and have a robust platform.

Usability Standards: This is one of the core eLearning standards that cannot be compromised as it deals with user experience -- includes navigation and user interface design. These aspects when incorporated ensure that courses have a simpler design, are easy to use, and are visually appealing. Nielsen's 10 Usability Heuristics for User Interface Design is such a known set of guidelines implemented by eLearning content development companies in India for creating user-friendly interfaces.

Addressing Current Challenges By Following eLearning Developer's Standards

eLearning standards can prove immensely useful in streamlining the eLearning platform standards as well as content quality; the techniques are explained hereunder.

Battling Inconsistent Quality

Inconsistent quality in terms of proper explanations, diagrams, and examples can become a major concern when it comes to eLearning courseware. Without these essential aspects which help to absorb information quickly, learners can have a tough time. Thus, this can be fixed by carrying out a thorough analysis of the developed eLearning solution -- and this is part of the eLearning developer's standards.

Besides this, even quality testing and systematic scripting -- eLearning standards -- play a pivotal role in the creation of the desired eLearning LMS platform. Taking user feedback also helps the cause as unless eLearning development companies know the requirements of the clients, quality cannot be improved on a regular basis.

Boosting Learner Engagement

Low learner engagement can be another common pitfall when it comes to creating eLearning content. Without interesting content with animations and a proper description of the features, learners will feel bored -- not exactly a recipe for excitement!

eLearning standards incorporated by eLearning development companies such as VKCL give extra emphasis to captivating learners' attention by utilizing elements such as interactive gamification or 3D animations (based on concepts); simulations (practice sessions based on the work as it happens in the workplace), and multimedia components -- primarily images, videos, and audio are included.

Importantly, the inclusion of these aspects makes learning visually appealing and intellectually stimulating and moreover, ensures a high level of engagement along with motivation when it comes to the learning journey.

Enhancing Knowledge Retention

If the knowledge retention is not up to the mark, it will be like pouring water into a leaky bucket -- irrespective of how much effort is put in, it just doesn't stick in the learners' minds!

eLearning standards can assist to circumvent this situation by incorporating guidelines, centered on active learning strategies, such as practice exercises in real-world scenarios. Importantly, performing varied activities on virtual courseware will assist learners to use their learned insight in the workplace. Additionally, since the eLearning standards would also involve spaced repetition and knowledge checks on a periodic basis, they will help reinforce the key concepts and prevent the forgetting curve.

Conclusion

eLearning standards are a set of guidelines that will make the eLearning solutions impactful and easy to use for the learners -- be it the workforce or students. Hence, well-known and reliable eLearning content development companies in India such as VK Creative Learning not only incorporate them as well as pay close attention to all requirements of their clients.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)



