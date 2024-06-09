Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756360
NewsIndia
VK PANDIAN

VK Pandian Withdraws From Active Politics After BJD's Defeat, Says 'Sorry If Campaign Narrative Against Me...'

Senior BJD leader VK Pandian claimed that the only reason he entered politics was to support Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, which is why he chose not to run for office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

VK Pandian Withdraws From Active Politics After BJD's Defeat, Says 'Sorry If Campaign Narrative Against Me...' File Photo/PTI

Senior BJD leader V K Pandian, a close aide to Odisha's outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik, announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from active politics following the regional party's defeat in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The former bureaucrat who switched to politics said in a video message, "Now I consciously decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play the Biju Janata Dal’s loss. My apologies to the entire Biju Parivaar including all the ‘karmis’ for this."

Pandian claimed that the only reason he entered politics was to support Patnaik, which is why he chose not to run for office. After winning 78 seats in the 147-member assembly, the BJP overthrew the BJD's 24-year rule in Odisha. Although the Congress won 14 seats and the CPI (M) one, the Patnaik-led party secured 51 seats. The BJP secured 20 seats in the state's Lok Sabha, while the Congress won one, leaving the BJD without a single seat. "I will always keep Odisha in core of my heart and my Guru Naveen Babu in my breath," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, BJD leader and former Odisha chief minister said that criticism of his aide V K Pandian for the party's disaster was "unfortunate" and that he performed a "great job." This was Patnaik's first remarks about Pandian following the shocking election defeat.


Patnaik said, "He (Pandian) is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that," in the face of intense anger from party leaders and members who held the Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrats responsible for the party's dismal election performance.

Nonetheless, the five-term chief minister reaffirmed in the same sentence that Pandian was not to be his successor and that the people of Odisha would select their own leader.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul Gandhi 'betray' Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the richest MP of Modi's team?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Ayodhya now?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar assures full support to Narendra Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?