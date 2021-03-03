'Never aspired for power, post or authority', says VK Sasikala as she quits politics

Chennai: VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced that she was quitting politics claiming that she never aspired for power, post or authority.

In a statement, Sasikala said, "Will always be grateful to Tamil people and followers of Amma. Staying away from politics, I'll always pray to the almighty and Amma for amma's rule to continue."

Further, she urged AIADMK cadres to stay united and defeat DMK in the upcoming polls.

In her letter, she asks for MGR-Jaya's golden rule to continue in Tamil Nadu and requests Amma's (Jayalalithaa's) loyalists to ensure that evil force DMK doesn't come to power.

This comes nearly a month after she was released from prison, at that time she had said that she would soon meet people and play active role in politics.