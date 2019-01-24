VK Singh mocks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, says people will decide which leadership they want

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Thursday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who made her political debut after years of speculation. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said that while today Priyanka has been made the general secretary of the Congress, tomorrow her children will also be given the same post in the party.

Pointing that she had not been appointed a general secretary by the people of the country, the Minister of State said that “public will judge which leadership can take the country ahead”. He also dismissed Priyanka as a threat to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that she has campaigned for elections earlier as well.

Singh said, “Priyanka Gandhi has campaigned for elections earlier as well. Today Priyanka has been made General Secretary, tomorrow her children will be made. The public hasn't made her the secretary. The public will judge which leadership can take the country ahead.”

On Wednesday as well, Singh had said that Priyanka’s political plunge would not impact the prospects of the BJP in any manner.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been given the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, which is home to several key constituencies. Apart from the Gandhi bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi, which are represented in Lok Sabha by her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, respectively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi is also in the eastern Uttar Pradesh region. Also, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur is also part of eastern UP.

The BJP has, however, used Priyanka’s political debut as an opportunity to mock Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party said on Wednesday that “Congress has basically announced the failure of Rahul Gandhi as its leader”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also launched a veiled attack on the Congress, saying that while for other “family is party”, it’s “party is family” for the BJP. He claimed that the BJP was the only party which believed in and followed true principles of democracy.