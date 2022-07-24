NewsIndia
Vladimir Putin's msg for President-elect Droupadi Murmu: 'Russia attaches much importance to...'

Droupadi Murmu, who will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (July 22, 2022) congratulated Droupadi Murmu for becoming the 15th President of India and hoped for further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas under her leadership. 

"We attach much importance to the relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India. I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security," an official statement from the Indian Embassy in Russia said. 

Droupadi Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 and defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who got 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177.

She will be the first member of the tribal community, and the second woman, to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021.

She will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of office. 

(With agency inputs)

