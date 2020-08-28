Vocal for Local: KVIC receives Indo-Tibetan Border Police supply order of Rs 1.73 crore

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister’s call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has received the first order from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for supplying 1200 quintals of 'Kacchi Ghani' mustard oil worth Rs 1.73 crore, said a KVIC statement.

The purchase order comes just weeks after the MoU signed between KVIC and ITBP on July 31. The supply order will be met within 30 days from the date of order, said the KVIC statement.

Lauding the KVIC’s efforts, Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari said that this would encourage local production and empower lakhs of people engaged with village industries.

KVIC has stated that this order will create additional jobs at the Khadi institutions, manufacturing high quality 'Kacchi Ghani' mustard oil. It has instructed Khadi institutions to work in 3 shifts so as to complete the supply within the stipulated period.

This order will generate lakhs of additional man-hours for Khadi artisans and thus encouraging local production, it added.

The development is understood to have come in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions to the paramilitary forces to encourage local products in order to support the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”. The ITBP is the nodal agency appointed by MHA for the procurement of provisions on behalf of all paramilitary forces.

Notably, the Home Ministry has made it mandatory to sell only “Swadeshi” products through the CAPF canteens across India.

Welcoming the purchase order, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said this was a major step towards strengthening our village industries and empowering the local artisans.

“Only by encouraging local production and strengthening our village industries, we can overcome financial distress and create a sustainable livelihood for our people. At the same time, our jawans at the border will get the best quality mustard oil. We will ensure the supplies are made before time,” Saxena said.

The KVIC and ITBP have signed the MoU for a period of one year which will be renewed further. The next products in the pipeline are cotton mats (dari), blankets, bedsheets, pillow covers, pickles, honey, papad, and cosmetics, etc. The total value of oil and dari will be approximately Rs 18 crore.