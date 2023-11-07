Voting For Mizoram Assembly Election Begins, State Gears Up For Tight Race As Mizo 'Identity', Welfare Dominate Poll Agenda

New Delh: As the election campaign in Mizoram, a predominantly Christian state, concluded on Monday, the voters are set to decide the fate of 40 seats on Tuesday from 7 a.m. Mizoram is one of the five states that will witness assembly polls this month, with the results to be announced on December 3.

The key issues that have shaped the political discourse in the state are the “lack of infrastructure”, corruption and unemployment, as well as the “identity” and welfare of the people. The main contenders for power are the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People’s Movement, with the BJP hoping to play a crucial role in the post-poll scenario.

The MNF, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is banking on the support of the people for its stand of providing shelter to some members of the Kuki-Zo community who fled from the ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur. Some Zo-Kukis from Myanmar have also taken refuge in the state. The MNF has made ‘Zo unification’ a poll plank, appealing to the sentiments of the Zo people who are spread across the borders.

The MNF is an ally of the BJP at the centre, but the two parties are not in coalition in the state. The BJP has tried to woo the voters with its promise of development and welfare, and has highlighted its efforts to bridge the gap between the northeast and the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message, said that the BJP has worked to fulfil the aspirations of the people in the northeast and envisioned a “marvellous Mizoram”. He said that Mizoram has the potential to become a global tourist destination and that the BJP-led government has improved the infrastructure in the region, increasing the length of the national highways from 11,000 km to 16,000 km.

The Congress, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of threatening the culture and identity of the Mizos and of creating divisions in society. Congress president Kharge said that the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS are “hell-bent on destroying” the Mizo way of life and want to take away their land and forests. He also blamed the BJP for the unrest in Manipur, which forced thousands of tribal people to seek refuge in Mizoram.

He also attacked the MNF for corruption and misgovernance, saying that the state’s infrastructure is in a poor condition and the youth are deprived of education and employment. He said that the Congress is the only party that can ensure peace, stability, tribal culture, identity and secularism in Mizoram. He reminded the people of the historic Mizo accord, signed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1986, which brought an end to the insurgency and granted statehood to Mizoram in 1987. He said that the Congress has a special bond with the people of Mizoram and has always worked for their welfare.