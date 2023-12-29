Ayodhya: Amid large-scale preparations for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony slated for January 22, 2024, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust will on Friday select the best idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The selection will be done through a voting process during which the trust members will pick the best among the top three designs.

The Voting Process

At the heart of this monumental decision lies the culmination of efforts by three skilled sculptors, each presenting a unique interpretation of Lord Ram Lalla. The design that garners the highest number of votes will be enshrined in the temple during the consecration ceremony on January 22, marking a significant milestone in the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple.

5-Year-Old Ram Lalla Idol To Be Installed At The Temple

Earlier this week, trust secretary Champat Rai unveiled that a 51-inch-tall idol reflecting the innocence of a five-year-old Ram Lalla would be selected from the three designs. Rai emphasized the importance of divineness and a childlike aura in making the ultimate decision.

Temple Construction And Preparations

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the temple complex. With an eye on quality, Misra assured that the construction is progressing methodically, following a phased approach with completion expected by December 2023.

Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Key Details

The consecration ceremony, spanning seven days starting from January 16, promises a series of sacred rituals and ceremonies. On January 16, the atonement ceremony will be conducted, followed by the 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offerings to cows on the banks of the Saryu River.

Week-Long Celebrations

January 17: A procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya, accompanied by devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18: Formal rituals commence, including Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

January 19: Lighting of the holy fire, establishment of 'Navagraha,' and a 'havan' surrounding the sacred flame.

January 20: Washing of the sanctum sanctorum with Saryu water, followed by Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals.

January 21: The Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns, culminating in its final resting place.

January 22: Morning puja precedes the consecration of the deity of Ram Lala in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

As the nation eagerly awaits this historic event, the meticulous preparations and divine selection process underscore the significance of the upcoming consecration ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.