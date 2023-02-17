'Vulgarity in Films, Serials Affecting Youth,' Says Baba Ramdev

Panaji: Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday claimed various films and television serials were propagating vulgarity, which was affecting the youth. He was talking to reporters here on the eve of the three-day Yoga camp being held at Miramar Beach. "Today, there are porn films, and all around there is vulgarity in films and serials. The younger generation is getting carried away with such content," Ramdev said.

Speaking about the three-day Yoga camp, Ramdev said programs would include 'Sanatan Sangeet Mahotsav', which will be attended by well-known singer Kailash Kher. "I have used the word Sanatan as it has an ethos of all our eternal ideology and values. It inculcates all religions, including Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, and Siddha. Sanatan also has the basics of Islam and Christianity. Sanatan is a non-controversial term, which has nothing to do with any specific religion or political agenda," he said.

There would be a program involving students and teachers at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Bambolim on February 20 with the aim of linking education in Goa with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board. The Bharatiya Shiksha Board will connect children to Indian value-based education so that they don't get carried away, he claimed.