VVIPs or even chief minister traveling on the road CANNOT...: Mamata Banerjee takes this significant STEP in Bengal

Traffic on roads cannot be blocked during the transit of VVIPs. Even so, no vehicle can be stopped in advance in the opposite lane. The same rule will apply to the Chief Minister of the state. Last week, the authorities of Lalbaazar reminded them about this instruction by calling some officials of the traffic department of Kolkata Police. Earlier, State Security Officer Piyush Pandey issued a directive in this regard, keeping in view a directive of the Supreme Court. This time, along with the Lalbaazar authorities, the police officers in charge of the chief minister's security have also been reminded about the guidelines.

After becoming the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee made it clear that she does not want other cars to be stuck on the road because her car is going. Because it increases the suffering of ordinary people. But allegation, keeping in mind the Chief Minister's safety, the police officers used to stop the traffic on the road in advance during her journey. As a result, even though the Chief Minister's car was traveling without a hitch, many ordinary people had to suffer during busy hours.ordinary

A section of the police claimed that the Chief Minister saw the road empty on her way from home to the Assembly last week. She inquired and found out that traffic had already been stopped there. As Mamata did not like the matter, she brought it to the attention of the police officers. Sources claim that after this, the authorities of Lalbaazar and the policemen in charge of the chief minister's security took action. The 25 traffic guards of the city have been informed that even if a VVIP or the Chief Minister herself is traveling on the road, traffic cannot be stopped. However, they have to keep the safety of the chief minister in mind separately. A watch is being kept so that no other vehicle comes close to her car.