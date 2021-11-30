Vyapam scam: Candidate gets five-year jail for using proxy in MBBS exam

New Delhi: In a Vyapam scam-related case, a special CBI court sentenced five-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for using a proxy in an MBBS exam.

The candidate, Arvind Agnihotri, was convicted for using an impersonator to appear on his behalf in the entrance examination of PMT 2009 at New Delhi centre.

“The impersonator allegedly appeared in the said Examination Centre and took the examination in both the shifts in place of original candidate Arvind Agnihotri. On declaration of results, he was shown to have cleared the MPPMT 2009 Examination,” said CBI.

“The candidate Arvind Agnihotri participated in the counseling of PMT 2009 and was allotted Medical College at Gwalior for MBBS Course. He took admission in MBBS Course in PMT 2009 batch,” it added.

During the investigation, the CBI found that the handwriting /signature of Arvind Agnihotri did not match with that in the OMR answer sheets, cover pages of question booklets of both the shifts.

“Thus, it was conclusively established that Arvind Agnihotri did not appear in the PMT 2009 Examination held at New Delhi on 05.07.2009,” said CBI.

