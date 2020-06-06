Waiter arrested from Pune for committing double murder at Mumbai's Mira Road restaurant with axe

Thane: The Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old waiter for the double-murder of two staffers whose bodies were found in the water tank at a restaurant at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday (June 4) night.

The accused, identified as Kallu Yadav, hailing from Pune was arrested on June 5 for the crime he had allegedly committed on May 30. He was absconding ever since the murder came to light and hence became the prime suspect of police. During the probe, the police also found out that Yadav had found another job at a restaurant in Pune's Parvati area after committing the crime. A team of police was rushed to Pune from where they nabbed the accused.

According to police, the murder was a fallout of a dispute between the accused and the victims over food.

The bodies of the victims, Harish Shetty (42), the manager of Shabari restaurant, and Naresh Pandit (53), a cleaner, were recovered from the water tank of Sabari restaurant-cum-bar at Mira Road in the wee hours of June 5.

According to police, the youth murdered the duo with an exe while they were asleep in the restaurant. He then dragged their bodies and dumped them into a water tank at the restaurant.

"During his interrogation, Yadav admitted that he had murdered the duo. He said the manager used to get delicious food for himself, but offer bland meal to him. He said he was annoyed over it and decided to eliminate Shetty and Pandit," PTI quoted an official saying.

The official added that in the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Yadav was also involved in a case murder at Kolkata in 2013 and had been behind bars in that connection in the past.