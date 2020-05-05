हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
00 A.M on Tuesday (May 5).

Waiting for Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020, check karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites in a few minutes

Karnataka government has announced that the result for pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam will be declared at 10:00 A.M on Tuesday (May 5).

The Karnataka government has decided not to host result at respective colleges in order to ensure social distancing and other safety measures due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, was quoted as saying by media.

The results will also be sent via emails or SMSes to the registered mobile numbers of students and will also be available at online portal karresults and SuVidya. Around 6.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

The Pre-University Examination (1st Year) for academic session 2019-20 was conducted by Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka from February 10-25, 2020 at various exam centers.

How to check the Karnataka 1st Year PUC Results 2020 on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites:

Step 1: Visit www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in, dkpucpa.com,

Step 2: Check the Result portal on the home page.

Step 3: Open the Result portal in the new page.

Step 4: Check the PUC 1st Year result link and open it.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Check the result and download scorecard.

Step 8: Take a printout of Score Card for future use

Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020 in a few minutes, check it on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites
