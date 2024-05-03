'Waiting For Next Grenade...Hidden Bullets': West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Warns Of ‘Sinister Plot’ Amidst Molestation Allegations

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said on Friday that he expects more such allegations "in the offing" after a contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan accused him of molesting her. Bose, in an apparent reference to the ruling Trinamool Congress, described the allegations as "absurd drama" and stated that none would be able to deter him from his "determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence". The ruling Trinamool Congress stated on Friday that the party has no involvement in this matter and demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations to determine the truth.

Bose responded with a strong audio message on Friday, saying, "Waiting for the next grenade... your hidden bullets". The governor, who referred to himself as the "captain of the storm," also alerted employees to "a more sinister plot" that was "hatched in Raj Bhavan."

Bengal Governor Claims 'Sinister Plot Being Hatched'

Bose hinted at a more sinister plot being hatched in the Raj Bhavan, claiming that character assassination is the last resort of a "failing malevolence". He also mocked the allegations, claiming that one day he would be held responsible for historical events like the Bengal Famine of 1943 and the '1946 Calcutta Killings'. "That is the nature of the political forces working in the state," he went on to say.

The Governor said that he had been briefed on what to expect from certain political parties in Bengal.

"I've weathered many storms. I tell the political party plotting against me that this isn't a storm. This is not a big deal. Don't be surprised if you realise I'm the storm. Bring out all of your weapons from the arsenal. Use this against me. I'm willing. I am prepared. He stated, "I will continue to fight for the dignity and respect of my Bengali brothers and sisters."

Ealier on Thursday, Bose said that he would not be intimidated by "engineered narratives" and that the "truth shall triumph" after TMC leaders claimed that a woman working at Raj Bhavan accused him of molestation.

His statement came after senior TMC leaders claimed in a series of social media posts that the woman who made the allegations had been taken to the police station to file a complaint against Bose. Police officials said they received a complaint and are investigating it.

TMC’s Response To Governor's Allegations

Senior TMC leader and industry minister Shashi Panja said on Friday that the party has no agenda or role in this. She described the alleged molestation as shocking and difficult to believe that it took place inside Raj Bhavan. "A governor has never been the target of such a charge before. Undoubtedly, this has diminished the authority of the governor's chair. We insist that an unbiased investigation be conducted," Panja stated to the media.

She said that the same governor had visited Sandeshkhali and heard the claims made by local women about sexual harassment they had experienced at the hands of TMC leaders. "A woman employee of Raj Bhavan has now made a similar allegation against the same person. That puts the governor in the same boat," she remarked.

TMC Question's Immunity Of Governors

Panja questioned the constitutionally granted immunity to governors, stating, "The governor of Bengal is accused of committing a crime. So why is this immunity present? Nothing about the law can be different.

A governor cannot face criminal charges while serving in office, according to Article 361 of the Constitution.

Panja also questioned how a governor could prevent a female minister from visiting Raj Bhavan. Bose issued orders after allegations surfaced that state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya would not be permitted to enter Raj Bhavan. She asked, "How can the governor do this? How can he be so sure that we women ministers will go to Raj Bhavan now that these allegations have surfaced?"