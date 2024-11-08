Walplast Leads Future Of Sustainable Construction

Earning trust in the construction sector requires more than just delivering quality products; it demands a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and reliability. In a field where demand for efficient and environmentally responsible building materials continues to grow, the companies that innovate while maintaining trust are those that lead the industry. Over the last 20 years, Walplast Products has exemplified these principles, emerging as a trusted provider of home-building solutions tailored to India's growing infrastructure needs.

Founded by Ashok Mehta, Walplast began with a vision to deliver high-quality construction materials that meet the evolving demands of the industry. Under his leadership and later joined by his son, Kaushal Mehta, the company transformed into a market leader. Today, Walplast is recognised as one of India’s top manufacturers of wall putty and other construction materials, setting new benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Innovating Responsibly With A Diverse Product Range

Walplast’s product portfolio has grown to address a wide range of construction needs. Initially focused on core construction materials, the company expanded with products like Homesure Wall Putty; Homesure WallEx, which covers Plasters and AAC Blocks; Homesure TileEx range of Tile Adhesives; Homesure GypEx range of Gypsum products; Homesure w-Shield, which includes Construction Chemicals & Admixtures; and Homesure MasterTouch Paints - Primers, Distempers, and Emulsions. The company’s Homesure brand, a key growth driver, has gained widespread recognition for its superior performance across various product categories.

Recently, the company has also launched new products under its Homesure Mastertouch portfolio, including Homesure Mastertouch Bloom Premium Emulsions for both interior and exterior applications. Additionally, it introduced Homesure Mastertouch Waterlock, a waterproofing solution under the Homesure TileEx portfolio, alongside Homesure TileEx 2K Epoxy Grout and Homesure TileEx Tile Cleaner. These innovations are designed to meet the growing demand of customers seeking high-performance solutions.

The Homesure brand has experienced impressive growth across multiple product categories. In the past year, within its Homesure GypEx Gypsum Plaster and Boards, it has seen a significant surge in market demand. This growth is complemented by an increasing interest in Homesure TileEx, the high-performance Mastertouch paints product line, and the innovative w-Shield Admixtures. The strong demand across key markets — including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — highlights Homesure's expanding presence and influence within the construction sector.

Eco-Friendly Construction Practices

Sustainability plays a central role in Walplast's operations, reflected in the company's eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Walplast’s facilities prioritise waste and energy reduction, ensuring alignment with sustainable construction principles. This commitment is evident in their flagship product, Homesure Waterproof Putty, which is made from 5% recycled raw materials derived from renewable natural dolomite stones and is 10% recyclable post-consumer and industrial stages, contributing to a circular economy.

In addition, the Homesure WallEx self-curing plaster conserves water and incorporates 5% recyclable waste and byproducts like fly ash, reflecting Walplast’s dedication to responsible waste management. The Homesure Mastertouch Paints category upholds sustainability with low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) levels and no heavy metals.

Walplast’s sustainability efforts extend beyond its product offerings, encompassing the use of renewable energy sources such as solar power and sustainable business practices. The company employs advanced methods like Thin Layer technology, manufactured sand, fly ash utilisation, eco sand, slag cement, and stone byproducts, further solidifying its commitment to environmentally conscious production processes.

Expanding Manufacturing Capacities

Walplast’s commitment to sustainable growth is evident in its continuous investments in manufacturing capabilities. Currently, the company operates 25 manufacturing facilities across India, supported by NABL-accredited R&D labs equipped with the latest testing technologies. In addition to its existing infrastructure,

Walplast has significantly enhanced its manufacturing capabilities in recent years. The company has expanded its operations by inaugurating two state-of-the-art facilities in the South. One plant, located in Chennai, can produce 150,000 metric tonnes annually, while the Perundurai facility in Tamil Nadu specializes in premium white products, boasting an annual capacity of 180,000 metric tonnes. Additionally, in June 2024, Walplast introduced a cutting-edge grinding unit in Nanhwara, Katni, capable of manufacturing 600 metric tonnes daily of wall putty and white products. Diversifying its product range, a newly established plant in Khapoli, Maharashtra, now offers grey products such as tile adhesive and ready-mix plaster, with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes.

Looking forward, Walplast is preparing to invest in new greenfield projects to strengthen its market position. These upcoming ventures, strategically positioned in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, are expected to increase Walplast's total production capacities for white, grey, and gypsum products by an impressive 800,000 metric tonnes per year. This strategic expansion underscores Walplast's dedication to innovation, growth, and addressing the evolving demands of the construction materials industry.

Walplast is dedicated to innovating responsibly, maintaining high-quality standards, and expanding its presence in India and beyond while prioritizing sustainability. Under the leadership of Kaushal Mehta, the company aims to achieve a Group status of Rs 2,000 crore by 2025.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)