New Delhi:Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government and said that the National Conference have accepted Gandhi's India not Modi's. NC leaders recalled the time of independence and overstated his party wanted to bring back 'Gandhi's India'.

While speaking with the media, Abdullah exaggerated the regional dispute in the country and said that politicians are responsible for rooting the Hindu-Muslim hatred in India. Abdullah raised the question of whether is this hatred strengthening India or " Are Hindu and Muslims different in any way?"

"... Will all this hatred strengthen India? Are Hindu and Muslim different in any way?... We are responsible for this hatred," he said.

NC leader also said that politicians are responsible for this hatred, "We are responsible for this hatred. Politicians are responsible for giving rise to this hatred."

Abdullah further added that we have accepted Gandhi's India and again want to bring Gandhi's India back. "We had acceded to Gandhi's India and not Modi's. We want to bring Gandhi's India back..," Abdullah said.

Earlier, the NC leader also slammed PM Modi for "creating division" and "spreading hatred" in and of following constitutional responsibility to provide constitutional responsibility to every citizen.

"PM is giving a statement against the Constitution, he (Narendra Modi) is not only the PM of Hindus, but of the entire country, whose constitutional responsibility is to provide security to every citizen. But instead of providing protection, they (BJP) are creating division, spreading hatred...," NC president said, ANI reported.