Want to be part of India's bullet train? NHSRCL to soon announce vacancies

New Delhi: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is all set to announce vacancies for India's first bullet train.

It is learnt that NHSRCL will advertise job openings for 13 middle-level management positions. These include positions for station operation, train operations, rolling stock, signalling and telecommunications, electrical and track-related departments. Once these positions are filled, NHSRCL is likely to invite applicants for drivers of the bullet train. The plan is to recruit 28 drivers in the current financial year.

According to the NHSRCL website, the first batch of openings will start from Wednesday.

NHSRCL is a joint venture between the Government of India and participating state governments for the implementing high-speed rail projects in the country. It is responsible for India's first bullet train that would run between Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Railway Station and Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on a 508.17-kilometre route. The high-speed rail corridor would pass through two states - Gujarat and Maharashta - and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and also include a 21-kilometre under-sea section. The total cost of the project is around Rs 1.10 trillion with a loan of Rs 88,000 crore from Japan at a minimal interest rate of 0.1 per cent to be repaid over 50 years.