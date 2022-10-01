'Want to become voice of change within Congress': Shashi Tharoor ahead of presidential polls

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who filed his nomination papers for Congress presidential election yesterday, in an interview with news agency ANI on Saturday (October 1, 2022) said that he wants the party to strengthen and also wants to become a “voice of change” within the party.

“The internal democracy that we are showing is not present in any other party. When election was announced, I had intention (to contest). I wrote an article, stating that the election is good for the party and mentioned its reasons,” Tharoor said.

“After that several people, ordinary workers told me to contest the poll. I started thinking and talking to people...I just want the party to strengthen and that I become a voice of change within the party and show its different face to people,” he added.