'Want to go home and spend time with my mother', says Mirabai Chanu post her Olympic win

New Delhi: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave the country its first historic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 while competing in the women's 49kg category. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts.

In a exclusive interview with Wion, Indian Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu said, "I only focused on giving my best performance." When asked what would be the first thing that she would like to do after her medal win, Chanu shyly said she wants to go home.

"I want to go home to my family and spend time with my mother. I have not gone home for two years. In my aspiration to win an Olympic medal i have stayed away from home for two years, but now that i have achieved it and dreams of my coach has come true, I want to go home," she said.

Meanwhile, the whole country celebrated her glorious achievement led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wrote: "Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian."

With this win, Chanu has become only the second weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari had bagged a bronze medal in the 69kg category at Sydney Games in 2000.