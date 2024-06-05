Want to learn Spanish? Thanks to APEI, it just got easier

The world is right now in a transitional phase when it comes to breaking the language barriers. Many historically rich languages have started to make their presence felt across territories and borders. Spanish is one of the forerunners. While Spanish shows available on various OTT platforms have given an impetus to the language, India has also started witnessing its worth as a potential job market. Keeping all things in mind, a new initiative called APEI—Indian Association of Spanish Teachers—has been launched at the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi. The event saw the presence of notable personalities from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Public School, Springdales School, and Ramjas School.

José María Ridao, the Spanish Ambassador to India, stated, "Spanish is a language of communities, not just countries. This association will enhance the stability and depth of our historical, political, and commercial ties through language and culture." Mayank Malik, the General Secretary of the association thanked all the Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps from Latin America and the Caribbean, present at the event.