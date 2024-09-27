Advertisement
GURUGRAM CRIME NEWS

Wanted Criminal Arrested In Gurugram After Gunfire Exchange, Arms Seized

The accused was identified as Subhash alias Bhasha. He was arrested after a gunfire exchange in which he sustained injuries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Wanted Criminal Arrested In Gurugram After Gunfire Exchange, Arms Seized Representational Image. (ANI)

A wanted criminal was arrested by a joint team of crime branch and police following an exchange of fire on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram, officials said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Subhash alias Bhasha. He was arrested after a gunfire exchange in which he sustained injuries, they said. He was wanted in a dozen cases of attempted murder, extortion, and Arms Acts lodged in Haryana and Delhi.

Subhash was stopped by the police during a check on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday. The police have recovered illicit arms, a pistol, live cartridges, a motorcycle, and three fake arms licenses from Subhash. 

The accused is undergoing treatment in a hospital where his condition is said to be stable, the officials said. According to the police, the team of cops received information through reliable sources that a notorious criminal with arms on a bike was coming from Naurangpur-Shikohpur road to commit a crime in Gurugram.

After receiving the information, the police teams of Crime Branch Sector-31, Crime Branch Manesar, Gurugram, took joint action and formed special teams and were deployed at different places to nab the accused from SPR.

During this, an accused came on a bike, and the police teams deployed at the spot signalled the bike rider to stop the bike; when he refused to stop and hit the police team's vehicle, he fell and ran away from the spot.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said, "When the police team chased him and warned him to surrender, the accused kept firing on the police. The police team retaliated and fired a bullet, which hit his leg, and he fell on the ground and was captured by the police team. During retaliation, one bullet hit Sub-Inspector Neeraj's bulletproof as well," as quoted by news agency IANS.

The accused was then admitted to a general hospital for treatment.

A total of 11 rounds of bullets were fired, of which seven were by the accused and four by the police.

"One bike, one pistol, one revolver, two magazines, seven live cartridges, one bag, and 11 empty shell cartridges used by the accused in the crime were recovered from him," Kumar further stated.

The initial investigation also revealed that the accused was staying in different areas of Gurugram for the last several days and was stalking a person to kill him. However, before committing the crime, he was caught, and his intention was foiled.

"After observing the criminal record of the accused, it was found that a total of 12 criminal cases of serious nature were registered against the accused in Delhi and Haryana," Kumar said.

(With IANS Inputs)

