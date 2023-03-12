topStoriesenglish2582741
Wanted Criminal Nabbed In Gurugram After 20 Years

The Special Task Force nabbed Mahabir, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, from Haryana's Rohtak, they said.

Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:38 PM IST|Source: PTI

A 54-year-old man who was wanted in five criminal cases and on the run since 2001 was arrested here on Sunday, police said.

The Special Task Force nabbed Mahabir, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, from Haryana's Rohtak, they said.

Mahabir is a resident of Isharwal village in Bhiwani district, police said.

He had been absconding in a kidnapping case registered at the Tosham police station in Bhiwani in 2001, a a senior STF official said.

"The accused disclosed his involvement in five cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder, brawl and Explosive Act registered at the Tosham police station.

"We will hand him over to the Tosham police for further action," said Jaiveer Rathee, DSP, STF, Gurugram.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

