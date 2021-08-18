Wanted criminal with 25000 bounty arrested in Ghaziabad a month after killing woman

Ghaziabad: A team of the Ghaziabad police and special operation group (SOG) on Tuesday evening arrested a 24-year-old murder accused after a brief gunfight over a month after shooting dead a woman. He received a gunshot wound in his right lower limb when the encounter took place in the evening on a road connecting Ganga Canal road to Painga village in the district.

The injured criminal has been identified as Rohit, a native of Sherpur village in the district.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his head by the SSP for his arrest, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said, adding that a country-made pistol and live cartridges of .315 bore along with a motorbike have been recovered from his possession.

Following a tip-off, police tried to intercept a bike-borne suspect but the accused opened fire at the police personnel. In retaliatory firing, Rohit sustained bullet wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police has been trying to nab him from July 8 as he was wanted in a murder case.

Last month, Rohit tried to forcibly marry a woman. He entered her house in Sherpur village of Niwari police station area and tried to take her with him. The woman, Neha, and her family members opposed his bid.

In a fit of rage, Rohit opened fire at them using a country-made pistol that left Neha's sister-in-law Pavitra dead. He ran away from the spot and police had been on the lookout to arrest him, the SP added.

Live TV