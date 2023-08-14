Wapas Laye Asthiya: When Daughter Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Urged Modi Govt On Independence Day, Saying 'Ready For DNA Test, PLEASE...'

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: On the occasion of Independence Day, the entire nation honors Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji's daughter, who was at the time residing in Germany, urged the Indian government to return Netaji's remains to India. According to Anita Bose, nothing in Netaji's life was more significant than the nation's freedom. The cause of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's disappearance is currently unknown. Many reported that Netaji perished in an airplane accident. One of the Japanese officials later collected his remains, which were kept at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo. Three generations of priests have since cared for Netaji's remains (Asthiya).

Appeal For DNA Testing

The daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has stated that it is time for the ashes of her father to be returned to India and that, if technically possible, DNA testing can help soothe the concerns of skeptics who continue to query the circumstances of his death in 1945. Anita Bose, 79, stated that she is ready for a DNA examination of the ashes of Netaji that are kept in a temple in Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, she stated that the Japanese government and temple priests had no issues with the trial and were prepared to hand over the 'Asthiya'.



Bring Netaji Home

Nothing was more significant in Netaji's life than the independence of his nation, Anita Bose said in her speech, which she addressed to the people of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. So this is the right moment to at least bring his remains back to Indian soil. She exhorted the populace to make an attempt to return Netaji's ashes to his Motherland. Dr. Anita Bose Pfaff told ANI, "I request all Indians to support me in repatriating Netaji's remains." The fact that he did not live to see a free India is extremely regrettable. If his remains could ever be returned to his Motherland, it would at least be a wonderful replacement, she continued.

Netaji's Death: An Unsolved Mystery

Nearly eight decades after Netaji allegedly passed away on August 18, 1945, Subhas Chandra Bose's demise is still unknown. Many people think he died in a plane crash in Formosa, then under the Japanese administration (now Taiwan), while others disagree. A number of Netaji's Indian relatives also made repeated requests to the government to find out Netaji's whereabouts after he left Taiwan. Anita Bose Faf, an economist of Austrian descent, is the only child of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Emilie Schenkl. When Netaji relocated to Southeast Asia from Germany to resist the British, she was just four months old.

The three states that were founded on the Indian subcontinent commemorate the day that India was able to free itself from colonial domination 75 years ago. Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the most well-known figures in the independence movement, has not yet visited his native country. Throughout his life, Netaji, as his fellow soldiers in the Indian National Army (INA) affectionately and respectfully referred to him, battled for independence both domestically and overseas. His mental tranquility, a family life, a job, and eventually his life were all sacrificed in this fight.