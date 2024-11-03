Waqf Amendment Bill: Concerns Rise Among Hindus Over Waqf Board’s Property Claims - DNA Explains

Since the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, a sense of fear has settled among Hindus. The main worry stems from the possibility that the Waqf Board could assert claims over their homes, temples, and agricultural lands. In today's Episode of DNA, Zee News explains this matter in brief.

Tensions in Karnataka’s Kadakol Village Over Waqf Property Claims

In Karnataka's Kadakol village, Haveri district, a rumor spread that local temples and Hindu properties had been identified as Waqf properties. Villagers feared that their temples and lands could soon be handed over to the Waqf Board, sparking anxiety and communal tensions.

Concerned about the potential for the Waqf Board to take over their properties, the Hindu community expressed anger, and unrest spread in the village.

Hindu Protests Turn Violent

Videos that went viral on social media depicted angered villagers allegedly vandalizing Muslim homes in protest. Reports indicate that clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim residents in Kadakol after Hindus received word that the Waqf Board might soon take over their temples and homes.

The conflict reportedly began when some Muslims from the village filed a petition requesting that the Hanuman Temple and Durga Temple premises be designated as Waqf property.

The petition also sought the inclusion of lands surrounding these temples under Waqf Board jurisdiction. Following this petition, the Zilla Panchayat allegedly began marking two temples and some Hindu-owned homes as Waqf properties.

As soon as news of this identification reached Hindu villagers, they were alarmed at the thought of losing their homes and temples. In response, some villagers resorted to stone-pelting targeting Muslim residences, leading to heightened security measures and the arrest of around 32 individuals, predominantly Hindus.

Official Verification and Claims by the Waqf Board

The district administration confirmed that the Waqf Board had indeed submitted a list of properties to the Zilla Panchayat, claiming ownership. Under the direction of the Zilla Panchayat CEO, the properties on the Waqf Board’s list were undergoing verification. Representatives from the Waqf Board and Zilla Panchayat visited the village to identify and verify these properties, leading to widespread unease.

RTI Revelations

The concerns in Kadakol reflect a larger issue emerging across Karnataka. An RTI query recently revealed that the Waqf Board has been asserting ownership over multiple historic sites in the state, further fueling concerns over its expanding claims.

According to the RTI, the Waqf Board has staked claims on 53 ASI-protected historical monuments in Karnataka. These sites include significant landmarks like the Gulbarga Fort, Gol Gumbaz, Bijapur's Bara Kaman, and Bidar Fort. Notably, the Waqf Board had claimed ownership of 43 out of these 53 monuments as early as 2005.

The RTI findings indicate that the Waqf Board laid claim to these monuments without prior discussion with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Although the ASI declared the Waqf Board’s claims as invalid, the Board remains adamant, unwilling to relinquish its stake in these properties.

Amid rising incidents like those in Kadakol, the Waqf Board’s expansive claims and powers have sparked public outrage, especially in Karnataka. Critics argue that the board’s growing authority is leading to property disputes, particularly under the current state administration.