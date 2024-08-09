Waqf Amendment Bill Referred To Joint House Committee Amid Opposition Protests

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has been referred to a joint committee of Parliament after facing strong opposition in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla said that the Joint Committee will be formed soon House after consultation with the stakeholders.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha voiced their discontent, opposing the bill's introduction and expressing concerns over its implications for minority rights. They argued that the bill was an affront to constitutional principles and could lead to divisiveness. The key point of contention was the proposed inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards, which the opposition argued was a violation of religious freedoms.

Akhilesh Yadav- Amit Shah Tussle

During the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Yadav expressed strong opposition, stating, "This bill is part of a well-coordinated political agenda. Mr. Speaker, I've heard rumors in the lobby suggesting that some of your powers are being restricted, and we may need to fight to safeguard your rights. I oppose this bill."

Opposing Yadav, Home Minister Amit Shah responded, "Akhilesh ji, you cannot make such ambiguous statements. You are not the guardian of the Speaker's rights."

Minister's Defense of the Bill

In response to the opposition's concerns, Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, emphasizing that it was not an infringement on religious freedom as guaranteed by the Constitution. He asserted that the proposed amendments aimed to address longstanding issues within the Waqf Boards and to provide justice to marginalized groups within the Muslim community, including women and backward classes. "Some people have captured the whole Waqf Board. We are bringing this Bill to provide justice to all Muslims," Rijiju stated.

Kiren Rijiju agreed to consultation with stakeholders within the joint House panel once it was formed.

Key Provisions of the Amendment

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposes several significant changes, including allowing the state government to appoint a non-Muslim chief executive officer and at least two non-Muslim members to the state Waqf Boards. Additionally, the bill proposes empowering the district collector to determine whether a property is Waqf property or government land.

Mixed Reactions from the Muslim Community

The bill has elicited mixed reactions from within the Muslim community. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, acknowledged the need for amendments to address corruption and misuse of Waqf properties. However, he strongly opposed the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Boards, arguing that such appointments would be contrary to Islamic law (Shariat). "Waqf should be looked at from a completely Islamic point of view... Appointment of non-Muslims is against the Shariat and the law," he stated.