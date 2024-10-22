Waqf Board JPC Meeting Turns Violent; TMC MP Injured Amid Heated Debate

A scuffle broke out during the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee regarding the Waqf Board on Tuesday, October 22. During the uproar, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee picked up a glass water bottle kept there and hit it on the table and hurt himself by accident.

According to the reports, the parliamentary committee on the Waqf Bill is considering a proposal to suspend TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee due to his unruly conduct during a recent meeting.