'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's Supporters Break Through Police Barricades With Swords, Guns in Amritsar- Watch

New Delhi: Scuffle broke out between police and followers of self-proclaimed religious leader Amritpal Singh, president of Waris Punjab Dae, at Ajnala in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday. A big number of Amritpal supporters began assembling in Ajnala early Thursday morning to hold a demonstration in front of the police station against the filing of an FIR against Amritpal and his associates. Police had also set up tight security and barricades to prevent Amritpal and his companions from reaching the Ajnala police station. Police from five districts were deployed in Ajnala to prevent any untoward incident.

Amritpal had warned to convene a rally in Ajnala and to arrest him if the government did not drop the FIR against him and his associates.

'Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan,' as quoted by ANI.

Notably, Varinder Singh, a Chamkaur Sahib local, had filed a complaint against Amritpal and his followers for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing him while he was in Ajnala for a religious occasion.

Amritpal had refuted the claims, claiming that the police had opened an investigation into him and his followers after receiving a complaint from a mentally unstable person who had previously been spewing hate against his jatha.