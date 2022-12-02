Uttar Pradesh: The Mathura city magistrate has issued bailable warrants against 16 people linked with a Hindu outfit amid their call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside Shahi Eidgah mosque on December 6.



Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Martand Prakash Singh information that “no permission has been sought by any organisation and cases have already been registered against two people so far for attempting to gather a crowd for the event.”



The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), last month, had asked all its supporters to come to the mosque near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi on December 6 to recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

A similar call was given last year too. However, it was called off after Mathura police took the matter in its hand. “We were not prepared in 2021 as it was the first time. Our activists were targeted heavily by the police, and thus, the venue was changed and ‘jalabhishek’ was conducted at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. We are more prepared this time and activists have been asked to protect themselves,” ABHM national president Rajyashree Bose Chaudhary, said.



He also added, "The event will take place on December 6. The peaceful recital of Hanuman Chalisa will be conducted at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi between 12 and 12.30 p.m."



Sanjay Kumar Pandey, SHO of the Govind Nagar police station informed that “around three dozen people have already been bound by notices.”