Was not it a violation of protocol? Manish Sisodia questions live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's meeting with DMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 19) interacted with several District Magistrates across the country. The Prime Minister's dialogue with the District Magistrates was broadcast live on all TV channels. Since then, questions have started to be raised on the Prime Minister's dual policy and intent.

How to know if live broadcasting is allowed

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has questioned the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's dialogue with DM. He said that the Prime Minister's statement in today's meeting was broadcast live on TV. At the last meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s live broadcast faced objections on the grounds that the protocol had been broken. Whereas today's protocol allowed for live broadcasts? In such a situation, how can we know which meeting can be broadcast live and which meeting cannot be broadcast live?

Question is being raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double standard policy regarding the live broadcast of meetings



Questions have started to arise when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue with the DM went live. The double standard policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being questioned. A few days ago, the Prime Minister objected to the live broadcast of the meeting with the Chief Ministers and criticized the Delhi government. The Prime Minister had said that some people are breaking the protocol of the meeting. This time the meeting itself was broadcast live on behalf of the Prime Minister's Office. In such a situation, people are asking what is the protocol and who is breaking the protocol. The citizens are clearly observing a double standard on the part of the central government.