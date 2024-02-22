MUMBAI: Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique, who recently defected from the Congress to join Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, spoke out against the Congress and the close circle of party leaders surrounding Rahul Gandhi in a press conference. This comes in the wake of his removal from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress chief.

Allegations Of Body-Shaming By Rahul Gandhi's Team

During the press conference, Zeeshan revealed a shocking incident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He claimed that a person close to Rahul Gandhi advised him to lose 10 kilograms of weight before arranging a meeting with Rahul. Expressing his dismay, Zeeshan criticized the body-shaming approach, stating, "I am your MLA, chief of Mumbai Youth Congress. And you are body-shaming me? I am still walking, no? Do I eat on your money?"

#WATCH | Zeeshan Siddiqui, former Mumbai Youth Congress President says, "Mallikarjun Kharge is such a senior leader but even his hands are tied...Rahul Gandhi is doing his work, but it looks like his team has taken 'supari' from other parties to finish Congress. During Bharat… pic.twitter.com/wK7uLxwx0J — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Concerns About Rahul Gandhi's Team Impacting Party Dynamics

Zeeshan didn't hold back in his criticism, asserting that Rahul Gandhi's team is causing more harm to the leader and the party than any rival political group. He described the team as ''rude'' and blamed them for damaging the party's reputation. Despite expressing his admiration for Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Zeeshan questioned the party's treatment of minorities.

Uncertain Future With Congress

Amid uncertainties, Zeeshan expressed his confusion over his removal from the Mumbai Youth Congress chief position. He highlighted the contradictions within the party, citing examples of other leaders with family members in different political affiliations. He questioned if his surname, Siddique, was the issue behind his removal.

'Congress And Shiv Sena Ideologically Different'

Zeeshan pointed out ideological differences between Congress and Shiv Sena, emphasizing that they are not aligned despite being in an alliance. He cited instances where he raised concerns against Shiv Sena's claims, indicating a lack of ideological coherence within the coalition.

In a significant turn, Zeeshan hinted at considering other political alternatives and praised Ajit Pawar as a ''secular'' leader. He acknowledged the recent exits from the party, stating that Congress members felt suffocated. While he hasn't decided on joining another party, Zeeshan questioned his relevance within the Congress, raising doubts about his future with the party.