Washim Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Shyam Ramcharan Khode vs Siddharth Akaramji Deole Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

The Washim Assembly constituency is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha and holds special significance as it is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes. Located in the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency, Washim shares its region with five other assembly constituencies: Karanja, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal (ST), Digras, and Pusad.

Key Candidates

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, 22 candidates are contesting for the Washim seat. Some of the prominent candidates include:

Shyam Ramcharan Khode (BJP)

Siddharth Akaramji Deole (Shiv Sena UBT)

Gajanan Nivrutti Vairagade (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena)

Among the total 42 applicants, 22 were accepted, while 16 applications were withdrawn, and 4 were rejected.

Historical Election Results

2019 Assembly Elections:

Lakhan Sahadeo Malik of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Washim seat with a margin of 13,695 votes. He secured 66,159 votes (32.00%) and defeated Siddharth Akaramji Deole of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), who received 52,464 votes (25.38%).

2014 Assembly Elections:

In the 2014 elections, Lakhan Sahadev Malik from BJP won with 48,196 votes (25.80%). He defeated Nilesh alias Shashikant Pendharkar of Shiv Sena (SHS), who secured 43,803 votes (23.45%). Malik's victory margin was 4,393 votes.

Political Landscape in 2024

Washim's electoral dynamics are shaped by significant contenders from BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, with independent candidates and smaller regional parties adding complexity to the race. Key issues such as development, infrastructure, and social welfare are expected to influence voter sentiment in the region.

Election Day and Vote Counting

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections saw voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats on November 20, and the counting of votes is currently underway.