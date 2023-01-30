‘Waste of Supreme Court’s Precious Time’: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on PILs Against BBC Modi Documentary Ban

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has called the PILs challenging the Centre’s ban on the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots a “waste of the Supreme Court’s precious time.” The Law Minister lamented that several PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court where thousands of cases are pending and common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice.

Rijiju took to Twitter and tweeted, “This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice.”

The tweet from the Union Law Minister came shortly after the Supreme Court agreed to hear PILs filed by veteran journalist N Ram, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others challenging the Centre's decision to block the documentary "India: The Modi Question."

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for N Ram and Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

The PIL also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"It will be listed on Monday," said the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala. The plea claimed the BBC documentary has "recorded facts" which are also "evidence" and can be used to further the cause of justice for the victims.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question".