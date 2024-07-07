Surat Building Collapse: At least three people died and 10 others were injured when a multi-storey building collapsed on Saturday in Surat, Gujarat, amid heavy rains. Rescue operations are underway in the Sachin area, where many are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Commissioner of Police, Surat, Anupam Gehlot, informed ANI, "Rescue operations are being conducted by the SDRF and NDRF teams. According to the information received, 6-7 people are trapped, and three bodies have been retrieved.”

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. during heavy rainfall. Residents of the six-storey building became trapped, prompting immediate responses from the fire department, NDRF, and SDRF.

Gehlot noted that the building contained around 30 flats, of which 4–5 were occupied. Many residents were at work, while those who were sleeping after a night shift became trapped in the collapse.