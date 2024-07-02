New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP-led NDA government over electoral defeat from Faizabad (Ayodhya) constituency in recent Lok Sabha polls 2024. Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Yadav said that the victory of Ayodhya is the democratic victory of the mature voters of India.

SP leader berated the BJP over Ayodhya because the saffron party considered it a safe seat due to the Ram Mandir inauguration. During his speech in Parliament, Yadav recited a Ramcharitmanas Doha by Goswami Tulsidas-- 'Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha' to hit out at BJP.

#WATCH | Delhi: Speaking on Ayodhya Election result, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "... The victory of Ayodhya is the democratic victory of the mature voter of India..." pic.twitter.com/zJwGswmZqo — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Yadav took multiple poetic jibes at the BJP during his reply in the Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. "Hum Ayodhya se laaye hain unke prem ka paigam, jo sachche mann se karte hain sabka kalyan, sadiyon se jan-jan gaata hai jinke gaan...Maanavta ke liye uthna jinka teer kamaan, jo asatya par bhi satya ki jeet ka hai naam. Ufante nadi par jo badhe maryada ke baan, woh hain Awadh ke raja Purushottam, Prabhu Ram! Hum Ayodhya se laaye hain unke prem ka paigam," Yadav said in parliament.

Teasing the BJP for its overconfidence of winning 400 seats, Yadav said, "Aawam ne tod diya hukumat ka guroor, darbar to laga par bada gamgin benoor hai sab."

SP leader also raised an issue of EVM and said, " EVMs have to go; SP will keep pressing for it. Even if I win 80 out of 80 seats of UP then also I will not trust EVM. EVM issue will never die." He also alleged that paper leaks are deliberately being done by the government to deny jobs to the youth.

#WATCH | On EVMs, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says,"...EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa, mein 80/80 seats jeet jaun tab bhi nahi bharosa...The issue of EVM has not died" pic.twitter.com/UJIS6hBGQt — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Taking a dig at BJP over the saffron party's failure of getting a majority, Yadav said, "Ye hai uska faisla jiski laathi me nahi hai aawaz, jo karte the kisi ki laane ka daava, wo khud hai kisi ke sahaare ko laachar. Huzure-e-aala aaj tak khamosh baithe hai isi gham me, mahfil loot le gaya koi, jabki sajayi hamne."

He also attacked the NDA government over the lack of development in the Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that despite claims of development at par with cities, the villages are still behind with broken roads and lack other basic amenities.