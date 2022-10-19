Watch Akshay Aggarwal prove his prowess as a multifaceted entrepreneur

When Walt Disney said, "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them," many people didn't decode its true essence. And then there are unco souls like Akshay Aggarwal who have earnestly heeded the quote and how? This accomplished entrepreneur has chased his dreams and achieved all his goals one after the other without being apprehensive about the risk.

Hailing from Delhi, Akshay Aggarwal is a progressive entrepreneur and he has proved his mettle from time to time. He marked his foray into the marketplace by taking his family business, Viney Corporation Limited, to new heights. Originally, the company produces wiring harnesses and electrical components for various auto manufacturers like Hero, Honda, Bajaj, and Maruti. They also have set up in Italy and Romania providing to BMW, Fiat, GM, etc.

Akshay Aggarwal rigorously and dedicatedly worked towards enriching his family business. He operated on different verticals like entertainment, finance, oil & gas pipelines, and education. Akshay’s oil & gas company, Avinash Em Projects, has tenders worth more than Rs 200 cores.

The entrepreneur firmly believes that education can change the future, and hence he took a franchise of The Shri Ram Global Pre School situated in Dwarka. After a year, he took a franchise at another well-known Delhi play school, The Wonderland School.

Akshay Aggarwal didn't stop here. He went on to explore the entertainment sector of the country. First, he made various investments in the entertainment sector, such as The Grub Fest and then partnered with White Fox India. Akshay recently laid the foundation of a production house called, 'Yellow Ant Productions' and crafted a film titled Suswagatam Khushamdeed, featuring actors like Pulkit Samrat and Izabelle Kaif.

Akshay Aggarwal achieved a double major in both MBA and MSc in international business from the UK in 2012. He is also a music lover and a car enthusiast. Today, from his entrepreneurial stint to his daily lifestyle, Akshay is an inspiration for millions.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)