Watch: Amit Shah conducts door-to-door campaign in UPs' Gautam Buddha Nagar

New Delhi: Hundreds turned up on the streets of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday (January 27) as BJP leader Amit Shah reached the district to conduct the door-to-door campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar in support of BJP candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/pWyzCBP9PW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

Visuals from news agency ANI shows hundreds greeting the home minister as he meets voters in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district as he distributes party pamphlets.

Earlier in the day, the Union home minister offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan city of Uttar Pradesh`s Mathura.

Shah also attended various events in Mathura and Gautam Buddh Nagar including door to door visits as part of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The BJP leader also attended effective voter communication in Mathura and Greater Noida.

The Home Minister`s public engagements are significant as elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10.

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.