Modi 3.0 Government Formation: The Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Alliance today gathered at the Samvidhan Sadan of Old Parliament to elect the leader of the Lok Sabha and the NDA. During the meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies including TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, JDU leader Nitish Kumar, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, LJP-RV's Chirag Paswan and other leaders were also present.

During the meeting, BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed the name of Narendra Modi as the leader of the Lok Sabha, BJP and the NDA which was later endorsed by Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Ajit Pawar, HD Kumaraswamy and other NDA allies. During the meeting, Bihar CM and leader of the JDU Nitish Kumar tried to touch the feet of Modi but was stopped by the latter midway as both greeted each other holding hands.

This is unusual. Nitish Kumar trying to touch PM Modi's feet..

Speaking on the occasion, Nitish Kumar said "'Agli baar jab aap (Narendra Modi) aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai.'" He was taking a dig at seats that the RJD and Congress won in Bihar including that of Lalu Yadav's family.

Kumar also added, "All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you...We will all work together under your leadership."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan share a candid moment at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.

LJP-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan also hugged Narendra Modi and took his blessings during the meeting. The NDA leaders and MPs unanimously endorsed Narendra Modi as their leader paving the way for making him the Prime Minister of India third time in a row.