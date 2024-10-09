Advertisement
UP BJP MLA

WATCH: BJP MLA Slapped, Dragged In A High-Voltage Drama In UP’s Lakhimpur

BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was assaulted in Lakhimpur amid rising tensions over the upcoming Cooperative Bank elections, sparking widespread controversy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: BJP MLA Slapped, Dragged In A High-Voltage Drama In UP’s Lakhimpur Picture source: 'X'

BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was assaulted in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, in an incident that has sparked widespread attention. A viral video shows local Bar Association President Avdhesh Singh slapping Verma, after which Singh's supporters dragged the MLA. Despite the presence of several police officers at the scene, they were unable to intervene. 

The confrontation took place amid preparations for the upcoming Urban Cooperative Bank Management Committee elections. Tensions escalated after a letter surfaced from district BJP President Sunil Singh and MLA Yogesh Verma, requesting a postponement of the election. However, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Singh confirmed that the election would proceed as scheduled. 

 The altercation occurred at the Cooperative Bank office, where two factions, led by outgoing chairperson Pushpa Singh and former chairperson Manoj Agrawal, were preparing for the election. The scuffle began when Verma accused lawyers of tearing nomination papers belonging to Raju Agrawal, a candidate backed by Manoj Agrawal. This accusation led to the violent exchange between Verma and Avdhesh Singh. 

 The election process, involving around 12,000 eligible shareholders, is scheduled for October 14. Despite the tension, ADM Sanjay Singh has reassured the public that the election will be conducted fairly. However, MLA Verma has alleged election fraud, adding to the controversy surrounding the process. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK