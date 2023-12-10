The week-long suspense came to an end today with the BJP MLAs picking Vishnu Deo Sai as the leader of the legislative party. The name was put forth by former CM Raman Singh, and BJP observers including Arjun Munda and Sarbanand Sonowal. Talking to reporters after his nomination, the Chhattisgarh CM designate said that he will work to fulfil 'Modi's Guarantees'.

Vishnu Deo Sai said that his government will work with honesty to gain everyone's faith. "With all honesty, I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises," he said.

#WATCH | On becoming the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai says, "...As a CM my priority will be to fulfil the promises made to the people. Every section of society was suffering during the five years of Congress rule. Around 18 lakh people have been deprived of… pic.twitter.com/V7snUwrN1E — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

The new CM said that the first work of the government will be to provide 18 lakh 'Awas' to the people. "As a CM, my priority will be to fulfil the promises made to the people. Every section of society was suffering during the five years of Congress rule. Around 18 lakh people have been deprived of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The first work will be to give 18 lakh 'Awas' to the people," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that farmers would be given two years' bonus on December 25, the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sai won the recently concluded assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP has swept. Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister.

Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, and Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters.