Watch: Child sleeping next to mother stolen from Mathura, found at BJP leader's home
Mathura Child Stealing Video: The act of stealing the baby by a kidnapper was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the railway station. As seen in the video, a kidnapper picks up the baby sleeping next to his mother and runs away with it.
In a shocking incident, a child who was stolen sleeping next to his mother at railway station Mathura, has been recovered from a BJP leader's house in Firozabad. The Mathura police team has claimed to have cracked a large nexus of kidnappers and doctors involved in stealing and selling such children.
#Mathura: किडनैपर ने माँ के साथ सो रहे 7 महीने के बच्चे को उठाया और हवा होगया। @mathurapolice ने केस अब crack कर लिया और बच्चे को सकुशल बरामद कर लिया है। चौंकाने वाली बाद यह है की जिसने बच्चा खरीदा वो एक बीजेपी नेता है और फ़िरोज़ाबाद से पार्षद है। #GoodWork_MathuraPolice pic.twitter.com/wGSYueUyc0— Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) August 29, 2022
The police recovered the baby from a BJP corporator's house in Firozabad, around 100 kilometres from Mathura, where it was stolen.
The Mathura police has also arrested two doctors who were involved in multi-layered child trafficking. The two doctors were running a small-scale hospital in the neighbouring Hathras district.
BJP leader Vinita Agarwal, from whom the child was recovered, admitted to police that she and her husband wanted a boy, and for the same, they had bought the child from the doctors for a sum of Rs 1.8 lakh. The couple already has a daughter.
In a press conference, senior officials of Mathura police handed over the child to his mother. The parents were seen thanking the police for their efforts.
