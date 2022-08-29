NewsIndia
MATHURA CHILD TRAFFICKING CASE

Watch: Child sleeping next to mother stolen from Mathura, found at BJP leader's home

Mathura Child Stealing Video: The act of stealing the baby by a kidnapper was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the railway station. As seen in the video, a kidnapper picks up the baby sleeping next to his mother and runs away with it.

Written By  Aman Dwivedi|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Child sleeping next to mother stolen from Mathura, found at BJP leader's home

In a shocking incident, a child who was stolen sleeping next to his mother at railway station Mathura, has been recovered from a BJP leader's house in Firozabad. The Mathura police team has claimed to have cracked a large nexus of kidnappers and doctors involved in stealing and selling such children.

The act of stealing the baby by a kidnapper was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the railway station. As seen in the video, a kidnapper picks up the baby sleeping next to his mother and runs away with it.

The police recovered the baby from a BJP corporator's house in Firozabad, around 100 kilometres from Mathura, where it was stolen.

The Mathura police has also arrested two doctors who were involved in multi-layered child trafficking. The two doctors were running a small-scale hospital in the neighbouring Hathras district.

BJP leader Vinita Agarwal, from whom the child was recovered, admitted to police that she and her husband wanted a boy, and for the same, they had bought the child from the doctors for a sum of Rs 1.8 lakh. The couple already has a daughter.  

In a press conference, senior officials of Mathura police handed over the child to his mother. The parents were seen thanking the police for their efforts. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022