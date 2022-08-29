In a shocking incident, a child who was stolen sleeping next to his mother at railway station Mathura, has been recovered from a BJP leader's house in Firozabad. The Mathura police team has claimed to have cracked a large nexus of kidnappers and doctors involved in stealing and selling such children.

The act of stealing the baby by a kidnapper was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the railway station. As seen in the video, a kidnapper picks up the baby sleeping next to his mother and runs away with it.

The police recovered the baby from a BJP corporator's house in Firozabad, around 100 kilometres from Mathura, where it was stolen.

The Mathura police has also arrested two doctors who were involved in multi-layered child trafficking. The two doctors were running a small-scale hospital in the neighbouring Hathras district.

BJP leader Vinita Agarwal, from whom the child was recovered, admitted to police that she and her husband wanted a boy, and for the same, they had bought the child from the doctors for a sum of Rs 1.8 lakh. The couple already has a daughter.

In a press conference, senior officials of Mathura police handed over the child to his mother. The parents were seen thanking the police for their efforts.