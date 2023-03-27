Watch: Congress MPs Wear Black To Protest Against Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

New Delhi: Congress members wore black to Parliament in protest of Rahul Gandhi's removal from the Lok Sabha today. Several opposition figures chose to wear black in addition to the Congress Members. Meanwhile, opposition members gathered in the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber earlier in the day to discuss a joint agenda in the House.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MPs moved an adjournment notice against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, while in the Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs moved a suspension of business notice in the Hindenburg issue and misuse of probe agencies against political leaders.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha which said: "That this House does suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi.

"The disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the House was a hasty and erroneous decision and not in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution of India.

"Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament.

"Article 103(1) provides that the decision as to the disqualification of members lies with the President of India. Further, Article 103(2) lays down that a decision on disqualification by the President must be preceded by mandatory consultation with the Election Commission of India."

Several Members of Parliament wore black to protest the Congress leader's removal from the Lower House of Parliament after a Surat court convicted and jailed him in a criminal defamation case in 2019.

Leaders from the DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, NC, and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, gathered in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM and the Lok Sabha until 4 PM today after opposition MPs' protests, which happened shortly after the start of both Houses' proceedings. They were sloganeering over the Adani Group and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.