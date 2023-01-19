WATCH: Crowd cheers as PM Narendra Modi plays traditional drum during public rally in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched several developmental projects in Karnataka today, tried his hands on a traditional drum during a public rally in Kalaburagi district. As the PM played the drum, the crowd cheered for him. This is not the first time that PM Modi tried his hands on any musical instruments. PM Modi had in past played several instruments not only in India but during his foreign visit as well.

Addressing the rally in Karnataka, PM Modi asserted that the BJP government's priority is only development. Referring to the positive aspect of having a BJP government at both state and Centre, he said, double engine government means double benefit, double welfare and double fast paced development, and Karnataka is the best example for this.

Karnataka is going to assembly polls by May.

#WATCH | Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi plays traditional drum during a public rally in Kalaburagi district pic.twitter.com/vyfgKAVQnO — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

"It has been 75 years of India's development and now the country is marching ahead with the focus on the next 25 years. These 25 years are going to be the Amrit Kaal for every citizen and state, during which we have to build a developed India," Modi noted.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district, he said, India can be developed only when every citizen of the country, every family, every state gets associated with this campaign.

Noting that this can be possible only when we learn from bad experiences and wrong policies of the past decades and see to it that it is not repeated, the PM said, there are examples of Yadgiri and north Karnataka before us, despite its potential this region was lagging behind in the development journey.

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the poll-bound Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show. The trip also gains significance, as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka due by May and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, several Ministers from the state cabinet, legislators and officials were present at the event. (With agency inputs)