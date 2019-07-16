Watch: CRPF personnel jump in water to save teen girl from drowning in Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla: Displaying yet another incident of their valour and bravery, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constables in Jammu and Kashmir jumped into a stream to save a girl from being washed away.

The incident, which was captured on camera, showed a 14-year-old Kashmiri girl in Baramulla district in the danger of drowning in the stream in Tangmarg due to strong currents.

#WATCH CRPF personnel saved a girl from drowning in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bORwRla6vV — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

A group of CRPF personnel was passing by when they heard the girl's cry for help. Without any hesitation or worrying about their safety, the two constables, named MG Naidu and N Upendra, waded into the waters to save the girl while other CRPF men ran towards the stream in case they fail to save her.

The constables, belonging to the 176th CRPF battalion, were awarded the DG's Commendation Disc and Certificates by CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar for "their selfless devotion to duty and exemplary act" which saved the life of a girl.

DG CRPF awards DG's Commendation Disc and Commendation Certificate to CT MG. Naidu and CT Nalla Upendra of 176Bn for saving the life of a drowning 14-year-old Kashmiri girl in Baramulla, J&K. https://t.co/bhMBwacTA0 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.