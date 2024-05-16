WATCH: Dog Menace Turns Violent, Group Of Men Thrash Owner And Dog With Sticks - Full Story

In Hyderabad, two persons along with their pet dog has sustained severe injuries after a violent conflict erupted between neighbors on a street in Rahmatnagar, Hyderabad. CCTV footage is surfacing on the internet that has captured the incident depicting a group of men who were seen assaulting a man and his pet dog with sticks. In order to resolve the issue, family members who had attempted to intervene were also targeted in the assault. Although, authorities have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, leading to the apprehension of five individuals involved.

A pet owner, his wife, and their pet were beaten up!



In Hyderabad, Madhuranagar, Srinath's pet dog reportedly bit Dhanunjaya's relative. In a fit of rage and seeking revenge, Dhanunjaya called upon his friends and attacked Srinath with sticks. They also beat Srinath's wife, who_ pic.twitter.com/vmTMn7iXmU - Vidit Sharma __ (@TheViditsharma) May 16, 2024

Ongoing Conflict Over Dog

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday following a confrontation between the families the previous week. Last Wednesday, Madhu and his relatives were out with their Siberian Husky when an conflict arose. Reportedly, the altercation was initiated by Dhanunjay and his family who have alleged aggression from the dog. The dispute led to both families lodging complaints with the police.

On Tuesday evening, Srinath, Madhu's brother, was walking the dog near their residence when Dhanunjay and two others passed by. According to the CCTV footage, Srinath was holding the dog on a leash as a trio approached. The dog engages with one of the men, prompting a reaction, after which two individuals armed with sticks rushed towards Srinath, initiating the assault. The attackers, believed to be associated with Dhanunjay, are joined by three others in the attack.

As one of the women attempts to protect Srinath, the assailants continue to strike with their sticks. At one point, an attacker advances towards the dog menacingly but then redirects his aggression towards Srinath. The commotion draws the attention of shocked bystanders, who eventually intervene to halt the violence. Meanwhile, the dog is also targeted by one of the assailants, resulting in the animal collapsing.

Srinath and another family member sustained injuries and required medical attention, while the dog was seen in distress in a separate video recorded at a pet clinic.