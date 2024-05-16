Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749893
NewsIndia
DOG MENACE

WATCH: Dog Menace Turns Violent, Group Of Men Thrash Owner And Dog With Sticks - Full Story

Two of the family members sustained injuries and required medical attention, while the dog was seen in distress in a separate video recorded at a pet clinic.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Dog Menace Turns Violent, Group Of Men Thrash Owner And Dog With Sticks - Full Story

In Hyderabad, two persons along with their pet dog has sustained severe injuries after a violent conflict erupted between neighbors on a street in Rahmatnagar, Hyderabad. CCTV footage is surfacing on the internet that has captured the incident depicting a group of men who were seen assaulting a man and his pet dog with sticks. In order to resolve the issue, family members who had attempted to intervene were also targeted in the assault. Although, authorities have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, leading to the apprehension of five individuals involved.

Ongoing Conflict Over Dog

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday following a confrontation between the families the previous week. Last Wednesday, Madhu and his relatives were out with their Siberian Husky when an conflict arose. Reportedly, the altercation was initiated by Dhanunjay and his family who have alleged aggression from the dog. The dispute led to both families lodging complaints with the police. 

On Tuesday evening, Srinath, Madhu's brother, was walking the dog near their residence when Dhanunjay and two others passed by. According to the CCTV footage, Srinath was holding the dog on a leash as a trio approached. The dog engages with one of the men, prompting a reaction, after which two individuals armed with sticks rushed towards Srinath, initiating the assault. The attackers, believed to be associated with Dhanunjay, are joined by three others in the attack.

As one of the women attempts to protect Srinath, the assailants continue to strike with their sticks. At one point, an attacker advances towards the dog menacingly but then redirects his aggression towards Srinath. The commotion draws the attention of shocked bystanders, who eventually intervene to halt the violence. Meanwhile, the dog is also targeted by one of the assailants, resulting in the animal collapsing.

Srinath and another family member sustained injuries and required medical attention, while the dog was seen in distress in a separate video recorded at a pet clinic.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal